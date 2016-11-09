Are you a celebrity moving to Canada over Trump’s win? Here’s some help

It’s become common in the past few presidential elections for rich, famous people to vow they’ll move if the person they don’t support actually wins.
Sounds like bluster, but the official website for Citizenship and Immigration Canada reportedly stopped working late Tuesday “apparently because of the sheer number of people looking to emigrate to the country from south of the border,” reported the Independent.com in the United Kingdom.
Among those celebrities joking or claiming they’d move if Trump won: Cher, Bryan Cranston, Barbra Streisand, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham.
It is assumed all of them are busy packing today, so the Observer decided to help out with the details.
We checked and nonstop flights out of New York to Toronto Wednesday were averaging just over $200 (United and Delta are $209).
Nonstop from Los Angeles to Toronto is about $380, with United at $441 and American at $449.
For those celebrities who have a lot of stuff, we also checked the cost of the cheapest moving truck. If you have four or more bedrooms in your place, it will cost you about $1,499 to haul it from Manhattan.
Barbra Streisand told “60 Minutes” in Australia: “I’m either coming to your country, if you’ll let me in, or Canada,” she said.
For her, a connecting flight from New York to Brisbane via American is about $1,850, not counting all those carry ons.
@gabeAlfassy IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED,IM MOVING TO JUPITER— Cher (@cher) June 16, 2015
Cher is a tougher case. She said she might move to Jupiter. (Insert your own Cher/outer space joke here.)
There were no quotes available on nonstop flights or U-haul rates outside the earth’s atmosphere.
We’d suggest Antarctica as the next best thing. However, we could not find direct flights there, either.
