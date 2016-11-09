Body found in crashed car at I-77 rest stop ramp in south Charlotte

A person was reportedly found dead Wednesday in a Honda Accord along the exit ramp to the Interstate 77 rest stop, just north of the South Carolina state line.
Medic personnel reported the death just before 8:30 a.m., reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The rest stop remained closed to traffic for the investigation at 9 a.m., witnesses said.
Early reports suggested the driver exited Interstate 77 at a high rate of speed toward the rest stop and left the road way in a curve, hitting a light pole, clipping a tree, then running into a ditch.
The site is just south of Interstate 485, not far from Westinghouse Road and Interstate 77.
An identity and gender of the victim was not released immediately.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
