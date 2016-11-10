Charlotte Rescue Mission starts annual frozen turkey drive

The Charlotte Rescue Mission is launching its annual frozen turkey drive Thursday to help feed people in need on Thanksgiving.
Frozen turkeys weighing 10 to 15 pounds may be dropped off any day between Thursday and Nov. 20 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at the mission’s lobby, 907 W. First St., Charlotte.
The Rev. Tony Marciano, the mission’s executive director, said the group needs more than 1,000 turkeys to supply meals and food boxes to the families it serves.
“Our goal is to help as man as possible receive a hot meal and the hope of a new tomorrow from the troubles they are facing today,” Marciano said.
The mission provides a free, 120-day Christian residential program for people addicted to drugs or alcohol and are predominantly homeless.
Performance Food Group donated the use of refrigerator trucks for the frozen turkeys.
