Barrage of bullets fired at uptown intersection seriously injures girl, age 5

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for someone who pulled up next to a car at the intersection of North College and West 12th streets late Thursday and fired a barrage of bullets into another vehicle, hitting a child inside.
A CMPD tweet at 2 a.m. Friday said the 5-year-old girl went through surgery and was in stable condition.
Investigators were called at 9:16 p.m. about a wounded child. On arrival, officers found the 5-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to Carolinas Medical Center.
Police say the girl was in a vehicle with three adults and one other child when another vehicle pulled up beside them at the intersection and someone fired multiple shots into their car. One of the bullets struck the child.
The driver of the victim vehicle drove to the 1500 block of N. Tryon Street where they called police. Preliminary information indicates one of the men in the victim vehicle and the shooter are known to one another. The suspect vehicle is a silver Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hefner is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
