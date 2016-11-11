Man held for killing ex girlfriend’s daughter, age 3, gets $2 million bond

The Gaston County man who police say killed 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont and hid her body in a shallow grave pleaded not guilty in the murder in court Thursday, reports the Gaston Gazette.
A bond of $2 million was set for William Joseph McCullen, who is charged with first-degree murder in the girl’s death.
McCullen, 25, has been held without bond since his August arrest, reports the Gazette.
Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell’s announcement of the $2 million bond prompted applause in the court room from members of Guardians of the Children, a biker group that has taken an interest in the case, reports the Gazette.
A medical examiner’s report showed Dumont was hit so hard in the stomach that it caused cuts and bleeding to her organs. Her death in August prompted a community outcry, after authorities charged the boyfriend of Dumont’s mother with the murder. The girl was in his care at the time she was killed.
