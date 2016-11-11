Fuming over election and want to spray paint a wall? This town understands

Have the crazy urge to spray paint a wall after the election?
Salisbury’s Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday approved the expansion of a community “graffiti park” at 329 S. Main Street, where people can deface.....errrr.....spray paint walls to their heart’s content.
The Salisbury Post reports there are two existing temporary graffiti walls at the site, which is in the Downtown Historic District, and the commission plans to add nine more boards, which will be 4-feet by 8-feet.
Parks rules call for no hate speech, pornography, drug or gang references (“tagging”) or profanity, says the Post.
Stephen Brown, acting as an agent for the city, told the Post the expansion will also include large rocks for artists to paint, along with pit gravel walkways and shade trees added. The number of wall panels will eventually grow to 21, officials told the Post.
“What’s been the outcome of this is there’s less graffiti in town … Those walls change sometimes daily,” Brown told the Post. “So, with what we have with the nine and expanding to 21, they have more room to do their graffiti work on, their artwork.”
Random spray painting of walls is illegal in Charlotte and property owners are accountable for not removing it. People caught unlawfully writing, painting, scratching or drawing graffiti on public or private buildings in the city can be find up to $250 for a first offense and $500 for subsequent offenses.
