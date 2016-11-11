Freeze watch issued for Charlotte area Saturday night

A freeze watch has been issued for the Charlotte area late Saturday and early Sunday.
A light to moderate freeze is expected across much of the Foothills and Piedmont, as a large area of cold and dry high pressure is forecast to build into the region on Saturday night. Rock Hill and other parts of Upstate South Carolina also are in the watch.
Temperatures are forecast to plummet to 28 degrees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C.
A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. The lows could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
It hardly seems possible given Friday’s downright balmy weather for November. The high stood at 61 degrees at 6 p.m. outside the airport.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments