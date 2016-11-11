Freeze watch issued for Charlotte area Saturday night

2:02 One Charlotte Pause

1:39 Up in the air on a WWII C-46 aircraft with veterans and volunteer pilots on Veterans Day

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

0:50 LeUyen Pham reads to kids

0:36 Broken water main on Eastway Drive

1:57 Charlotte Vets: Goldie Stribling

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook