Start of Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

On Election Day, we asked voters around Charlotte whether the numerous campaign stops made by republican Donald Trump and democrat Hillary Clinton impacted their votes for president at all. While some voters said the visits made a difference when they cast their ballots, others said their mind was made up long before they got to the polls and not affected by the candidates North Carolina appearances.
One Charlotte, a new group with a message of unity which was formed after the riots, launched Sunday with a march from Trade and Tryon to Romare Bearden Park, followed by speeches, a choir and other musical presentations, and food.
The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children