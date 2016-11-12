Start of Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

Start of the Charlotte Marathon Saturday morning on Graham St. In uptown Charlotte
Elections 2016

Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

On Election Day, we asked voters around Charlotte whether the numerous campaign stops made by republican Donald Trump and democrat Hillary Clinton impacted their votes for president at all. While some voters said the visits made a difference when they cast their ballots, others said their mind was made up long before they got to the polls and not affected by the candidates North Carolina appearances.

Local

One Charlotte

One Charlotte, a new group with a message of unity which was formed after the riots, launched Sunday with a march from Trade and Tryon to Romare Bearden Park, followed by speeches, a choir and other musical presentations, and food.

Education

LeUyen Pham reads to kids

As part of EpicFest about 40 second graders at Westerly Hills Elementary got to experience the storytelling and artist skills of LeUyen Pham who has written more than 80 books for children.

Local

Gifts for kids and help for adults

The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children

