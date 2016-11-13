Rain forecast for Charlotte throughout Sunday

Charlotte is forecast to get up to a quarter inch of rain on Sunday, with showers most likely before 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Light rain fell Sunday afternoon over uptown, where the Carolina Panthers played the Kansas City Chiefs.
The chance of rain is 60 percent for the afternoon and night. On the lower end, one-tenth an inch of rainfall is possible.
Rain is certainly needed in parts of the Charlotte region suffering from drought, including Iredell, Lincoln, Gaston and York counties.
Extreme drought conditions are affecting the southwest North Carolina mountains, where wildfires have been raging for days.
The North Carolina foothills are also experiencing severe drought conditions.
Other local counties, including Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union, are not currently experiencing a drought.
