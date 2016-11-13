Driver wanted in fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run, carjacking

The driver that fatally struck a motorcycle in Rock Hill and stole another vehicle is wanted by police.
Police are investigating the hit-and-run that happened in the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street in Rock Hill at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to Rock Hill police, a black Chrysler 300 ran a stop sign, struck a motorcycle in the intersection and ran up an embankment before crashing into a wooded area. The motorcyclist, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Moore of Rock Hill, was pronounced dead on scene.
“It’s really sad to see something like this happen, especially in my town. It’s real sad to see someone dying from something real stupid and crazy,” said Jalescia Nasims, who lives near the crash scene.
The driver of the Chrysler reportedly ran away and later carjacked a Jeep on Oates Street.
The carjacked vehicle is a 2000 White Jeep Cherokee with a NC tag EAZ7956.
The person wanted in the hit-and-run and carjacking is described as a light-skinned black man, in his 20s with curly hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants and no shoes.
“It's very sad that someone would get out the car and just run away when someone died,” Nasims said.
Deadly crashes on Heckle Boulevard are nothing new for neighbors.
Back in September, Virginia Bartell was killed after police say Stevie McClinton led police on a chase, ran a red light and crashed into her car.
Heckle Boulevard is a busy road, and after these two deadly crashes, neighbors say they think twice before getting behind the wheel.
“It makes me real scared because I drive, too, and maybe somebody could have done the same thing to me,” Nasims said.
Anyone who spots his vehicle or the person wanted in the case is asked to call 911.
