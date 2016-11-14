Elders in assisted living facility rousted by early morning fire Monday

The 52 residents of an assisted living facility in Lincolnton were evacuated safetly early Monday after a fire broke out in the facility in Lincolnton.
The Lincolnton Fire Department says the blaze started just before 3 a.m. Monday in a hallway at the Carillon Assisted Living Facility on Salem Church Road, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Those evacuated were put in other parts of the facility that were not impacted by the fire, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Mark Price:
