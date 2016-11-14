UNC Charlotte student ‘walk out’ set Monday to protest Trump election

UNC Charlotte students who are disappointed by the election of Donald Trump as president are planning a walk out today at noon on the campus.
The group Charlotte Uprising says non students are welcome to join in. The organization called the walk-out a protest against President-elect Trump and his supporters.
“And all of the other platforms he's taken at the expense of our right to live,” said a Facebook post. “We will convene at the lawn area where folks will speak out about their recent experiences,” said the post.
The convening point is at the lawn area between Cato and Fretwell buildings, at which point the group says it may walk to the student union building.
