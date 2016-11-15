March planned Thursday to protest domestic violence

The Domestic Violence Advocacy Council will hold a march in uptown Thursday in response to what police say was a domestic violence-related homicide.
Christopher Bernard Watson Jr., 27, was shot and killed on Nov. 9 in east Charlotte. That same day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged his girlfriend, Rece Cherrell King, 21, in connection with the homicide, which took place in the 5900 block of Fairmarket Place, off The Plaza.
Thursday’s march will start at 12:15 p.m. at The Square at Trade and Tryon streets. It is intended to raise awareness of help that’s available for domestic violence victims.
This is the fifth domestic violence-related homicide victim in Charlotte-Mecklenburg this year, police said. Statewide, the count is 29. Last year at this time, there were eight domestic violence-related homicides in Charlotte and 45 in the state.
For information on domestic violence: Mecklenburg County Community Support Services Prevention and Intervention Services, 704-336-3210, or the Safe Alliance Domestic Violence Shelter’s 24-hour hotline, 704-332-2513.
Karen Garloch: 704-358-5078, @kgarloch
Comments