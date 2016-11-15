Trump protest called for Saturday

A group calling itself “Charlotte Against Trump” has organized a peaceful protest for Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., starting at Marshall Park, 800 E. Third St., in uptown Charlotte.
Since Wednesday, the day after Republican Donald Trump was elected president over Democrat Hillary Clinton, protesters have taken to the streets, in cities and on college campuses across the country, and even throughout the world. They have been chanting, carrying signs and flags and angrily voicing their displeasure with Trump’s election.
Mostly, the demonstrations have been peaceful. But in Portland, Ore., a man was shot and wounded Saturday morning during a confrontation. Police arrested two teenagers in the shooting.
Karen Garloch
