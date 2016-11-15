Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith

Firefighters battle terrain and winds in an attempt to corral a fire of about 1,000 acres that has been burning since Sunday in the mountains of North Carolina. Wildfires are also burning in the mountains of South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, which are affecting air quality in the Midlands.
The Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show kicks off this weekend. On Veterans Day, Warriors and Warbirds volunteer pilots and veterans fly over the Monroe area, giving new life to aircraft dating back to before World War II.
On Election Day, we asked voters around Charlotte whether the numerous campaign stops made by republican Donald Trump and democrat Hillary Clinton impacted their votes for president at all. While some voters said the visits made a difference when they cast their ballots, others said their mind was made up long before they got to the polls and not affected by the candidates North Carolina appearances.
One Charlotte, a new group with a message of unity which was formed after the riots, launched Sunday with a march from Trade and Tryon to Romare Bearden Park, followed by speeches, a choir and other musical presentations, and food.
The Salvation Army is adding more social programs to help parents besides the annual push to help get children Christmas gifts. They sponsored a job fair for people coming to register for Christmas gifts for their children