Church pursues lofty goal: 1 million pounds of food for the homeless

One million pounds of food.
That’s the goal that folks at Myers Park Baptist Church hope to reach this year with their 10th annual drive to collect oatmeal and other staples for the homeless.
In past drives, the church has collected and donated more than 860,000 pounds of food. This year’s goal: Reaching a 10-year total of one million pounds.
Donated oatmeal, flour, grits, sugar, canned goods and other nonperishable items will go to shelters, food banks and other groups that help the homeless in the Charlotte region.
Through Jan. 15th, donations can be dropped off at these locations:
▪ Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road
▪ The Cornwell Center, 2001 Selwyn Avenue
▪ Pearlz Oyster Bar at StoneCrest Shopping Center, 7804 Rea Road
▪ Rudy’s Italian Restaurant at The Shops at Piper Glen, 6414 Rea Road
People can also make monetary donations, which will be used to buy wholesale food for the homeless. Donors can contribute online at www.mpbconline.org
Checks should be made payable to MPBC, with “Sunshine Fund/Oatmeal Drive” on the memo line. They should be mailed to Rev. Barry Metzger, Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte NC 28207-2582.
Donations are tax deductible.
For more information, please contact Myers Park Baptist Church deacon Bob Bishop at bobbishopuk@gmail.com
