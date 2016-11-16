Mecklenburg commissioners salute former county manager Harry Jones

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC Pause

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

0:08 Military jet buzzes Bank of America Stadium

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:04 CMS board starts interviewing superintendent candidates

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon