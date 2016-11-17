Dining hall blaze prompts Boy Scouts to launch $3.5 million camp renovation

The price tag for that weekend fire that destroyed a much beloved Boy Scout dining hall is $3.5 million, say Mecklenburg County Boy Scout leaders.
That’s how much it will cost for a modern replacement of the 40-year-old building at Camp Grimes, with additional money for renovations to the surrounding central dining complex.
The good and bad news: There was an insurance policy on the Belk Dining Hall, but it offers only $1 million in coverage.
It was unclear Thursday how the Mecklenburg County Council of Boy Scouts will get the bulk of the money it needs. But the nonprofit “jump started” a campaign Wednesday with a GoFundMe account set up to raise $500,000 for site cleanup and other immediate needs. On Thursday morning, the site had raised $7,400.
McDowell County fire investigators, along with the State Bureau of Investigation, have concluded the fire was accidental and originated in the kitchen, said Mark Turner, head of the Mecklenburg County Council. The hall was the centerpiece at the 1,250-acre Camp Grimes, which is just north of Shelby in the foothills of McDowell County.
“The memories built over the last 40 years are steeped deep within our community and this is a tremendous emotional loss to our Scouting family,” Turner said in a statement, noting historical memorabilia and a hand carved entrance erected in 1976 were among the losses.
“Structures can be rebuilt, but we lost some items that can never be replaced...The memorabilia has taken decades to gather, but we know deep inside we will begin to build our new memories and traditions.”
One of the chief problems facing the council now, he says, is that a replacement dining hall must be built to different standards.
Belk Dining Hall was was not an insulated building, and didn’t have heat or air conditioning. It also proved to be too small (seating only 400) as the popularity of the camp grew to 40,000 camper nights annually. The plan now, Turner says, is to build an expanded hall with heat and air conditioning. The adjacent open shelter, which sustained fire damage, will also be improved, along with the trading post, Scoutmaster area and laundry facility. Entrances to the entire central complex will also be improved.
The fire that destroyed the dining hall was discovered at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The building was a total loss, but the firefighters arrived in time to keep from spreading to other parts of the camp, which was made more susceptible to fire by the state’s ongoing drought.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
