November 17, 2016 10:45 PM

Shotguns, rifles stolen from Bass Pro Shops in Concord, NC

Police in Concord are investigating after thousands of dollars in firearms were stolen from Bass Pro Shops at the Concord Mills Mall.

The burglary happened sometime before 5 a.m. Thursday. According to the police report, three 12-gauge shotguns and five rifles were stolen after someone smashed a store window to get inside.

The stolen items and damage were valued at a total of $5,099.92.

Investigators have not released any details about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen firearms should call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

