Backer of Eastland Mall movie studio sees similar plan nixed in Rock Hill

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart Pause

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

0:38 Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. beats the Keep Pounding drum at Panthers game

0:08 Military jet buzzes Bank of America Stadium

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness