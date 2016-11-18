Autopsy: Man who died during Charlotte protests was shot in head

Justin Carr, the man who was shot and killed during Charlotte’s violent uptown protests, died of a gunshot wound to the left side of his head, according to an autopsy report received by the Charlotte Observer.
The wound appears just above his left ear, and the bullet traveled through his head causing “severe brain injury” and killing him instantly. The bullet exited through the right side of his forehead, the autopsy says.
There was no evidence of soot or gunpowder on Carr’s skin, suggesting the shooter was not close when the bullet was fired, according to the report.
Carr, 26, died at the height of Charlotte’s violent uptown protests, which erupted over the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, an African American who police have said was armed and refusing to follow police commands.
Rayquan Borum, 21, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Carr on Sept. 21 around 8:30 p.m. on East Trade Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. Borum’s attorney, Terry Sherrill, recently told the Observer that his client acknowledges that he fired a shot that night. But Sherrill disputes that it hit Carr.
Carr’s death ignited rumors on social media and is credited with worsening the violence that occurred on the second night of protest in uptown. Protesters blocked nearby interstates, set piles of debris on fire in the roadway, vandalized and looted stores, and there reports of gangs beating two bystanders near the EpiCentre.
Within seconds of the shooting, a rumor ripped through the streets – first by shouts, then by social media – that Carr had been gunned down by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Some activist still maintain Carr was killed by a police officer, but have offered no evidence.
Some protesters have claimed a rubber bullet shot by police was responsible for Carr’s death.
