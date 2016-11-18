Winthrop police investigating reported sexual assault of student on campus

An 18-year-old Winthrop University student has reported to campus police that she was the victim of an Oct. 29 sexual assault on campus while walking in the area behind Bancroft Hall.
According to a Winthrop police report, the student said that she was pinned to the ground and sexually assaulted about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 by an unknown suspect in the area behind Bancroft Hall, by Margaret Nance and Owens halls.
The assault was reported on Thursday, according to a police report.
At the time, campus police say there is no further information on the assailant.
The report said the victim was looking for a friend’s keys in the courtyard area, but that she could not find them. A male suspect approached her from behind, and as the woman attempted to walk away, she stumbled on a light fixture and fell on the ground, the report said.
The suspect got on top of the victim, forced her to engage in a sex act, then he fled, the report said.
The victim reported that the suspect was wearing denim, because she grabbed his denim pants, the report said. The victim was unable to provide further information about the suspect, the report said. A description was not available.
Police Chief Frank Zebedis was to speak to the media today at the Campus Police station.
A Winthrop spokesperson said students were notified of the incident by email, text and phone call.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
