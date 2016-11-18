London, England, murder suspect captured in University City area Friday

The U.S. Marshals Service says it arrested a man in Charlotte Friday for his alleged role in a 2008 murder in London, England.
Omar Kevin Brown, aka Andain Martin, a Jamaican citizen, was captured Thursday in the University City area of Charlotte. He is alleged to have committed the homicide along with other individuals before fleeing to the U.S., where he has lived since 2011.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force says it worked closely with the U.S. Marshals International Investigations Branch in Washington, D.C., to locate Brown in Charlotte. He was arrested without incident and was being held Friday in the Mecklenburg County Jail.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force is composed of the U.S. Marshals Service, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Department of Public Safety, and Department of Homeland Security.
