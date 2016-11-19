UNC Charlotte grad Franklin Vagnone named president of Old Salem history attraction

Old Salem Museums & Gardens in Winston-Salem has named Franklin Vagnone, a University of North Carolina Charlotte graduate, as its 11th president.
Its museums include the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts and the Gardens at Old Salem.
Vagnone will officially start on March 1. He holds a bachelor of arts and sciences in architecture and anthropology from UNC Charlotte, and received a master’s of architecture degree from Columbia University. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Vagnone spent his teen years in Charlotte and has family in the city.
