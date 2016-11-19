Three dead in Charlotte crash, speed believed to be a factor

Three people died in a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte early Saturday morning.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the 8300 block of Steele Creek Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
CMPD officers believe a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria ran off the road, went airborne and hit several trees.
The two passengers of the vehicle were pronounced dead on scene. The driver was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and later died.
Officials said speed was a factor in this crash and said none of the three passengers were wearing their seat belts.
All three victims have been identified, but their families have not been identified at this time.
The crash is still under investigation.
