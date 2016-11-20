CMPD identifies three men killed in single-car crash on Steele Creek Road

Police released the names Sunday of three men killed early Saturday morning when their car ran off Steele Creek Road, went airborne and crashed into trees.
The driver of the 2001 Ford Crown Victoria was Tyrell Orlando Paige, 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The passengers were 34-year-old Jason Derrick Lee and 38-year-old Alphonso Jermaine Christian.
Police said none of them was wearing seat belts, and speed was a factor in the wreck. It was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday, at the 8300 block of Steele Creek Road.
