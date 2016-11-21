Man killed after intruders forced their way into Charlotte home

A man was shot to death during a home break-in in west Charlotte late Sunday night, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The break-in around 10:54 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 6200 block of Rock Lake Drive, report Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead.
Family members at the scene told WBTV the man’s name was Talea Craig, age 36.
Police believe the suspects forced entry into the home and confronted the people inside, then shot the victim, WBTV reports.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments