Man killed after intruders forced their way into Charlotte home

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

1:03 Peace Rally at The Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:10 Charlotte Against Trump Rally

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

1:53 Trump's White House

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser