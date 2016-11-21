Local

November 21, 2016 7:10 AM

Three teens at center of Charlotte SWAT stand off Sunday, all are charged

By Mark Price



Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say three teens, including two 15-year-olds, were the cause of a SWAT situation Sunday afternoon on West 28th Street and North Poplar Street.

Deangelo Martin, 17, was arrested on the scene and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and hit and run. The two 15-year-olds were charged with resisting arrest. Their names were not released.

The SWAT incident began at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, when CMPD officers located a wanted suspect vehicle related to a recent armed robbery.

Officers attempted to initiate a felony traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop and crashed on West 28th Street and North Poplar Street, officials said. Five subjects fled from the vehicle. After a brief foot chase, two subjects were detained, and the a third was found nearby a short time later.

Residents of the apartment complex were relocated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

