Three teens at center of Charlotte SWAT stand off Sunday, all are charged

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say three teens, including two 15-year-olds, were the cause of a SWAT situation Sunday afternoon on West 28th Street and North Poplar Street.
Deangelo Martin, 17, was arrested on the scene and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and hit and run. The two 15-year-olds were charged with resisting arrest. Their names were not released.
The SWAT incident began at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, when CMPD officers located a wanted suspect vehicle related to a recent armed robbery.
Officers attempted to initiate a felony traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop and crashed on West 28th Street and North Poplar Street, officials said. Five subjects fled from the vehicle. After a brief foot chase, two subjects were detained, and the a third was found nearby a short time later.
Residents of the apartment complex were relocated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
