18 inches of snow in N.C. mountains? Yep, if you don’t mind it man made

1:10 Charlotte Against Trump Rally Pause

0:37 New migrants to Charlotte more likely to rent

2:38 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

1:19 Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

1:53 Trump's White House

0:50 KKK rallies at South Carolina State House (2015)

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC