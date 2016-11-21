Charlotte's airport will be busy this Thanksgiving

Deputy aviation director Jack Christie talks about congestion at Charlotte Douglas over Thanksgiving.
Music & Nightlife

Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

For the last 14 years Riki Rachtman has been doing a NASCAR/rock radio show called "Racing Rocks!". Rachtman moved to Charlotte from Hollywood to continue his career and now does the show every Tuesday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talks about Richard Petty's and Dale Earnhardt's seven championships and how he feels about Jimmy Johnson's record tying championship.

Local

Community Thanksgiving Meal

King's Kitchen provided the Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of residents from the Reid Park and J.T. Williams neighborhoods during a Saturday Community Meal in the Reid Park neighborhood. Volunteers with Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center served turkey, dressing and gravy and all the fixings as neighborhood residents joined CMPD police officers for a prayer and food.

