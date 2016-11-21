Charlotte's airport will be busy this Thanksgiving

For the last 14 years Riki Rachtman has been doing a NASCAR/rock radio show called "Racing Rocks!". Rachtman moved to Charlotte from Hollywood to continue his career and now does the show every Tuesday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talks about Richard Petty's and Dale Earnhardt's seven championships and how he feels about Jimmy Johnson's record tying championship.
King's Kitchen provided the Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of residents from the Reid Park and J.T. Williams neighborhoods during a Saturday Community Meal in the Reid Park neighborhood. Volunteers with Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center served turkey, dressing and gravy and all the fixings as neighborhood residents joined CMPD police officers for a prayer and food.
Sara Lopez, a Latino community advocate and a U.S.-born woman of Mexican parents who herself was deported as a child after her undocumented parents were rounded up, talks about what immigrants are feeling
The Association of Artists for Change has said that an artist within their group, who has chosen to remain anonymous, put black stockings filled with dirt in trees near the college's Tillman Hall. While the group’s liaison said they were trying to affect change, many students said they thought the statement was not done in the right way.