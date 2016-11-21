Gallery: Tis the season for Christmas trees

On a crisp evening as darkness falls an old wagon and lit Christmas tree welcome visitors to Stowe Dairy Farms in Gastonia, NC on Monday, November 21, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tim Stowe measures the height of a Red Cedar on Monday, November 21, 2016 at Stowe Dairy Farms in Gastonia, NC. Christmas tree shoppers can cut their own Murray Leyland Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, Red Cedar or purchase a fresh Fraser Fir.
Gwen Stowe makes a wreath on Monday, November 21, 2016 at Stowe Dairy Farms in Gastonia, NC.
David Murphy and his children, Makenna, 10 yrs., left and Lexi, 3 yrs., look for the family's Christmas tree among the Fraser Firs on Monday, November 21, 2016 at Stowe Dairy Farms in Gastonia, NC.
Joseph Hamilton, left and his daughter, Gracie, 4 yrs., right, make the initial cuts to the family's Murray Leyland Cypress Christmas tree on Monday, November 21, 2016 at Stowe Dairy Farms in Gastonia, NC.
David Murphy, center holds his daughter, Lexi, 3 yrs., as wife, Kristy, right, children, Makenna, 10 yrs., left and son, Kenan, 4 yrs., look for the family's Christmas tree among the Fraser Firs on Monday, November 21, 2016 at Stowe Dairy Farms in Gastonia, NC.
The Hamilton family, (L-R) Misty, Gracie, 4 yrs., Cameron, 12 yrs. and Joseph found the family's Murray Leyland Cypress Christmas tree on Monday, November 21, 2016 at Stowe Dairy Farms in Gastonia, NC.
