What’s the weather for Thanksgiving?

The Charlotte area will experience unseasonably warm weather on Thanksgiving Day, with highs reaching 67 degrees.
Normal temperatures for the day are 61, according to John Tomko, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C. The low temperature that day will be 43, and sunny skies are expected throughout Thursday.
The forecast is good news for holiday travelers as well as people attending the city’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday will be cloudy, with a high of 61 and low of 44. Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to reach 59, with a low of 32, under mostly sunny skies.
But the region is under an alert from the weather service for fire danger Tuesday through the evening because of continuing low humidity combined with drought conditions. That produces favorable conditions for the rapid spread and growth of wildfires, according to the weather service, which discouraged any burning.
Mountain wildfires, however, are not expected to produce any air quality problems Tuesday for the Charlotte area, Tomko said.
