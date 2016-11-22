9 Charlotte-area farms offer cut-your-own Christmas trees

It is that time of year to find the perfect Christmas tree. Luckily, Charlotte has abundance of family-owned farms within a short distance. Here are nine farms with choose and cut options, as well as, other activities for the family:
Gaston County
Stowe Dairy Farms: 169 Stowe Dairy Road, Gastonia. Leyland cypress, red cedar, Carolina sapphire. White pine fields will be open for choose-and-cut trees, $35. Pre-cut Fraser firs, $45-$65. Mixed-green wreaths for sale. Roasting marshmallows, ornament making. Hayrides on the Friday after Thanksgiving and every Saturday. Visit with Santa Claus from 1-6 p.m. on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. Open 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 12-6 p.m. Sunday. Facebook, email: stowe_dairy_farms@yahoo.com, 704-228-9826.
Catawba County
Santa's Forest: 4071 Herter Road, Lincolnton. Leyland cypress, Carolina sapphire $35. Pre-cut Fraser firs $35-$70. Zip line, farm animals, hayrides, nature trails, drone, rockets and marshmallow roasts, bouncy house and 21-foot slide. Open Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. www.herternursery.com, 828-428-3774 or 828-428-9350.
Lincoln County
Cedar Lake Tree Farm: 5829 N.C. 27, Iron Station, between Stanley and Lincolnton. Virginia pine and red cedar $25, any size. Pre-cut Fraser firs $25-$140. Climbing hay mountain, farm animals and general store. Santa on first two weekends. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday after Thanksgiving; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. www.cedarlaketreefarm.com, Facebook, 704-201-8922.
Helms Tree Farm: 6345 Christmas Tree Lane, Vale. White pine, green giant, blue ice, red cedar, Leyland cypress, white and Colorado blue spruce and Carolina sapphire $35 and up. Pre-cut Fraser fir $35 and up. Covered-wagon rides, wreaths, train rides for kids younger than 10 and Christmas shop. Open 9 a.m. until dark including Thanksgiving and daily through Dec. 20. www.helmschristmastreefarm.com, 704-276-1835
Rowan County
Pinetop Farm: 830 Majolica Road, Salisbury. White pine, Scotch Pine, Leyland Cypress and Blue Ice, $2 per foot. Pre-cut Fraser firs. Fresh wreaths and garland for sale. Free hayrides. Bow saws provided. Open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Noon-5 p.m. Sundays through December 11. www.pinetopberryfarm.com, 704-637-7208.
Stanly County
Grovestone Christmas Tree Farm: 48051 Clodfelter Road, Albemarle. Leyland cypress, $40-$45, Virginia pine trees, all sizes $25. Free apple cider. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; 9-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays until Dec. 24. 704-983-1685.
Chester County
Taylor's Christmas Tree Farm: Old York Road (S.C. 909), Lowrys. White pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina sapphire. Pre-cut Fraser firs. Wreaths and greenery for sale. Open Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 24; 3 p.m. until dark weekdays; 10 a.m. until dark Saturdays; 1 p.m. until dark Sundays. 803-581-3507.
Lancaster County
Pa-Pa John's Christmas Tree Farm: 6980 Flat Creek Road, Kershaw. Virginia pine, eastern red cedar, Carolina sapphire, Leyland cypress and Blue Ice. Pre-cut Fraser firs. Baling, tree shaking, stands and handmade wreaths. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. 803-475-9247, Email: Papajohnschristmastreefarm@yahoo.com.
York County
Penland Christmas Tree Farm: 6457 Campbell Road, York. Virginia pine, white pine, and red cedar. Pre-cut Fraser firs. Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday after Thanksgiving; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 1-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Facebook, 803-366-7605.
