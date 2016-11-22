Local

November 22, 2016 10:09 AM

Duke Energy unit to pay $1 million fine for Ohio River spill

By Bruce Henderson

A Duke Energy business unit will pay a $1 million fine for spilling 9,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the Ohio River in 2014.

Duke Energy Beckjord LLC admits one misdemeanor violation of the Clean Water Act in the agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. It will also make a $100,000 contribution to the Foundation for Ohio River Education.

Duke said it previously reimbursed government and private entities $950,000 for their costs in connection with the spill.

Duke said a worker transferring fuel from one tank to another spilled fuel into a containment structure in which a valve was left open, allowing fuel to reach the river.

