Thanksgiving Day Parade declared ‘extraordinary event’

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

2:44 Carlos Figueroa talks about speaking to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board

1:18 Charlotte's airport will be busy this Thanksgiving

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

1:07 Wake County firefighters head west to help battle wildfires

2:31 Isabel Pratt talks about speaking to CMS board meeting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart