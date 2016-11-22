Thanksgiving Day Parade declared ‘extraordinary event’

Thursday’s Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade in uptown Charlotte has been declared an extraordinary event by city officials.
The declaration gives police expanded powers to search bags and backpacks of spectators, if officers see anything suspicious. Last year’s parade also was declared an extraordinary event.
“Though there is currently no known intelligence regarding threats for the Center City Charlotte, there is a general security threat due to recent world events, considering there will be large open crowds with public access,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a memo to City Manager Ron Kimble. Kimble approved the recommendation.
The parade on Tryon Street is expected to draw about 100,000 spectators, city officials said. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on South Tryon Street at Hill Street and end on North Tryon Street at 9th Street. Eighty-eight groups will participate, including marching bands and step and drill teams.
The boundaries of the extraordinary event are the outside right-of-way or property lines of Graham Street, South Mint Street, East Carson Boulevard, South Boulevard, Caldwell Street and 12th Street.
Joe Marusak: 704-987-3670, @jmarusak
Comments