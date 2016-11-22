Observer launches newsletter, website for families in the college hunt

The Observer has launched a new website and weekly newsletter for families in the college hunt: CarolinaCollegeBound.com.
Unlike other college-information sites, it will focus on the Carolinas, while offering lots of useful information for any family with a student trying to prepare for college. Key topics will include finances, finding the right school and a detailed four-year calendar that will help students and families navigate the process and make smart choices.
It will also feature the work of consultant Lee Bierer, who wrote the Observer’s “Countdown to College” column for many years..
To sign up, go to carolinacollegebound.com and click on the sign-up button on the right. Got ideas for coverage or other feedback? Email Roland Wilkerson: rwilkerson@charlotteobserver.com.
Observer Staff
