16 people in Salisbury house treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

Sixteen people are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after spending time inside a house in Salisbury on Tuesday, according to emergency officials.
The cases were brought to the attention of officials at around 4:45 pm on Tuesday afternoon when four people came to the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center complaining of dizziness and other symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Those patients were evaluated and the Salisbury Fire Department was called to check the home for a carbon monoxide leak.
Firefighters went to the home at 204 Lloyd Street and found high levels of carbon monoxide. They also discovered that a portable generator was running inside the house. The home had no electricity, officials say, and the generator was providing power and heat.
Firefighters shut down the generator and aired out the house, leaving at about 6:30 p.m.
Between 6:30 and 8 p.m., 11 more people showed up at Novant Health Rowan Medical with the same symptoms, and all said they had been inside the same residence for some period of time on Tuesday.
A 16th person, said to be the homeowner, was also being evaluated late Tuesday night inside the residence.
Seven of the 15 people who were sick have been taken by helicopter to Duke Medical Center to receive treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning, the remaining patients are being treated at Novant Health Rowan.
