SC Gov. Haley to be Trump’s pick for U.N. ambassador, according to reports

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley will become President-elect Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, the (Charleston) Post and Courier reported.
CNN reports an official Trump transition announcement is expected later Wednesday. The Post and Courier newspaper was the first to report this story overnight.
Haley is the the daughter of Indian immigrants and has is serving as South Carolina’s first female and first minority governor.
She disavowed Trump during his campaign, appearing publicly on behalf of Marco Rubio and endorsing Sen. Ted Cruz after the Florida senator dropped out of the race.
The appointment of the 44-year-old Republican governor would need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Haley would become his first female – and first nonwhite – Cabinet-level official if confirmed by the Senate. She’s the second Asian-American to serve as a U.S. governor.
Not all presidents have treated the ambassadorship to the U.N. as a Cabinet-level position, and Republicans have tended not to grant that status.
Haley’s new job clears the way for Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster to step into the role of South Carolina governor. McMaster was an early Trump endorser, backing him before the state’s GOP primary in February.
Observer reporter Mark Price and The Associated Press contributed
This is a developing story.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments