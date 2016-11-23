Gratitude: Oregon firefighters cross continent to repay weary NC crews

0:59 Busy travel day at Charlotte Douglas Pause

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

0:54 The Hamiltons find their tree

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

1:07 Wake County firefighters head west to help battle wildfires

1:04 The Mitey Riders program

1:18 Charlotte's airport will be busy this Thanksgiving

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart