Stores anticipate Black Friday boost in holiday sales

It’s Black Friday: also known as game time for masses of prepared shoppers heading to stores and malls for some of the biggest deals of the holiday shopping season.
Shoppers will find plenty of places to hit in the Charlotte region, from big-box stores to smaller retailers.
Some places had only a few hours to recover from their Thanksgiving Day openings. Since SouthPark mall opened 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and reopens 6 a.m. on Friday, mall doors remained open overnight since some retailers stayed opened, according to a spokeswoman for Simon Malls, which owns SouthPark and Concord Mills malls.
Given the early Thanksgiving Day openings, and the upcoming Cyber Monday retail offerings, Black Friday doesn’t pack the same punch it once did.
But Black Friday still is expected to be the busiest day this shopping weekend, with 74 percent of an estimated 137.4 million consumers heading to stores today.
Major retailers, from Walmart to Best Buy, have heavily promoted the day’s deals through ads and social media.
On the toys front, new trends for the holidays include little robot friends full of personality and magnetic blocks that snap together to teach the basics of computer programing.
Hands-on tech items include Code This Drone. Software company Tynker and drone maker Parrot have joined forces to create this kit, which includes a drone and a one-year subscription to Tynker’s education service. The kit costs $100 to $150 and teaches the basics of coding through games played with an app-controlled mini drone.
The Associated Press contributed
Comments