Officer Stephen Sterrett honored with Thanksgiving dinner

Officer Stephen Sterrett was surprised when he walked into the room at CMPD South Division to find a fully-catered Thanksgiving Day dinner in his honor at the police station on Thanksgiving Day. He is the winner of a national “Thanksgiving Heroes” contest, where more than 3,000 entries poured in from across the country, and he was selected based on a touching nomination received from his wife Lane Sterrett, who praised his dedication to serving both his country and his community for the past 33 years. Prior to joining the Charlotte Mecklenburg police department 10 years ago, he served 23 years in the Air Force.
The Hamiltons find their tree

Joseph Hamilton, wife, Misty and children Cameron and Gracie came to Stowe Dairy Farms on Monday to find their Christmas tree. The family has purchased their trees in years past but this year decided to start a new tradition by cutting their own. They chose a Murray Leyland Cypress.

LoveWinsCLT rally

A group of local women held a post-election LoveWinsCLT rally Sunday at ourBridge for Kids on Central Ave. to support immigrants, Muslims, LGBT people and others who have been targeted during the campaign and feel threatened by the current political climate. At least 300 people attended the rally, in which speakers acknowledged post-election fear and anger but urged people to overcome it.

Riki Rachtman "Racing Rocks!" radio

For the last 14 years Riki Rachtman has been doing a NASCAR/rock radio show called "Racing Rocks!". Rachtman moved to Charlotte from Hollywood to continue his career and now does the show every Tuesday from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talks about Richard Petty's and Dale Earnhardt's seven championships and how he feels about Jimmy Johnson's record tying championship.

