Officer Stephen Sterrett honored with Thanksgiving dinner

Officer Stephen Sterrett was surprised when he walked into the room at CMPD South Division to find a fully-catered Thanksgiving Day dinner in his honor at the police station on Thanksgiving Day. He is the winner of a national “Thanksgiving Heroes” contest, where more than 3,000 entries poured in from across the country, and he was selected based on a touching nomination received from his wife Lane Sterrett, who praised his dedication to serving both his country and his community for the past 33 years. Prior to joining the Charlotte Mecklenburg police department 10 years ago, he served 23 years in the Air Force.