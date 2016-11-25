Don’t get comfy with warm weather: Lows near freezing weekend

Don’t get too comfy with these 70s temperatures. Forecasters are calling for a low of 33 on Saturday and 37 on Sunday. Some projections call for it to be as low as 29 degrees Saturday night.
Bring in delicate plants those nights, and consider letting your kitty sleep in the house.
It will be almost as cold starting Thursday of next week, when forecasters expect Charlotte to experience three days of highs only in the upper 50s.
Winter may have finally arrived.
On the bright side, no precipitation will accompany those cold temperatures. At least not yet, anyway.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
