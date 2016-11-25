York tree trimmer dies after fall from bucket truck

A tree service operator from York died Tuesday after falling from a bucket truck, according to police and coroner officials.
Ricky Boyd, 63, owner of Boyd & Son Tree Service, died at the scene of the incident on Piedmont Road in western York County around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. He fell about 45 feet, a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report shows.
The incident is expected to be ruled accidental, said Chris Westover of the York County Coroner’s Office.
The incident report said one witness saw Boyd fall from the truck and two others were on the scene.
A funeral service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Gloryland Baptist Church in Smyrna.
