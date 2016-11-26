Revving up for a good cause

Saturday's fourth annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show at the Ingersoll Rand North American Headquarters and Corporate Center in Davidson. The show raises money for IGNITE, the Autism Society of North Carolina’s community center for young adults with high-functioning autism or Asperger’s Syndrome. More than 3,000 car lovers attended the show.
Crowds study the cars on display at Saturday’s fourth annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show at the Ingersoll Rand North American Headquarters and Corporate Center in Davidson. The event raises money for IGNITE, the Autism Society of North Carolina’s community center for young adults with high-functioning autism or Asperger’s Syndrome. Hosted by former NASCAR championship crew chief Ray Evernham, the show is scheduled to feature cars from NASCAR drivers Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Newman and others. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend.
Ava Lail, 5, looks over an old Dodge Power Wagon at Saturday's fourth annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show.
Hudson Reid, 4, is impressed with NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's 1956 Bel Air.
Reed Harbach, 2, gets a ride in a souped-up red wagon thanks to dad Geoff Harbach at Saturday's fourth annual AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show.
