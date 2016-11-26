A mix of emotions for Charlotteans from Cuba after Castro’s death

2:12 Carolina Panthers light up purr-fect tree Pause

1:22 Black Friday shoppers

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

2:14 Third night of protests in Charlotte

0:54 The Hamiltons find their tree

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?