Strip club shooter leaves Charlottean dead on bar floor early Sunday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are looking for witnesses in a deadly shooting that occurred in a north Charlotte “adult entertainment bar” known as Lust of Charlotte and Club Lust.
Investigators say they received a call at 3:37 a.m. Sunday about an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in the 100 block of Atando Avenue.
On arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred inside the club, which is at 124 Atando Avenue. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.
The shooting victim was identified mid morning Sunday as Gregory Spearman, age 34, of Charlotte.
Mecklenburg County records show Spearman was arrested in 2014 and again 2015 on charges including possessing marijuana, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm in the city and carrying a concealed weapon.
Lust of Charlotte, located just off North Tryon Street, hosts exotic dancing and was open Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. A site known as the Ultimate Strip Club List says options at the club run the gamut, including bikini dancers, topless dancers, nude dancers, lap dances and private lap dance rooms. One site referred to it as an “upscale gentleman’s club.” It also has pool tables and a juice bar.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Burkard is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
