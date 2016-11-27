Gallery: Christmas arrives in uptown Charlotte

On Black Friday, Uptown Charlotte was bustling with shoppers, sightseers, and work crews installing Christmas decorations — all taking advantage of the 75-degree high temperature. While workers erected a giant Christmas tree in front of Bank of America Corporate Center, a Christmas village of retailers at Romare Bearden Park attracted a throng of shoppers, including those seeking a real Christmas tree. Others were content to walk around Uptown and visit attractions like the Mint Museum and Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, or marvel at the multitude of new towers under construction. KEVIN MCCARTHY
