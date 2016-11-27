One man dead in early Sunday crash on I-485 near South Boulevard

One person was killed in an early morning crash Sunday on Interstate 485 near South Boulevard, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol believes the driver lost control, hit a pole and a sign, corrected back onto the highway and slammed into the median, it was reported.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and an identity has not yet been released. Speed may have been a factor, according to officials told WBTV.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments