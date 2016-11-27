Charlotte’s Fourth Ward hosts Holiday Home Tour this weekend

The 39th annual Fourth Ward Holiday Home Tour will showcase the historic Charlotte neighborhood’s elegant Victorian homes, urban condominiums, cultural institutions and historic places this weekend.
The walkable, self-guided tour includes admission to eight private uptown homes that have been decorated for the holidays.
Also enjoy complimentary horse and carriage rides throughout the neighborhood, choirs and handbell ensembles on the porches of homes, and food, beer and craft cocktails at selected center city restaurants. The McColl Center for Art + Innovation will host holiday activities as part of the tour.
Fourth Ward spans 30 city blocks. The neighborhood is bordered by the Tryon Street business and entertainment district, historic Elmwood Cemetery and Trade Street, and is anchored by Fourth Ward Park.
Tour proceeds benefit the Friends of Fourth Ward, a nonprofit neighborhood organization established in 1976.
The tour is 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are available at www.fofw.org, Alexander Michael’s Restaurant and Park Road Books for $30.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
