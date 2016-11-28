Old town landfill along Carolina Thread Trail route may become 40-acre park

The Rowan County town of China Grove is intent on turning its closed landfill into recreation site, though community leaders admit they’re not exactly sure what’s buried under the grass.
Town officials have begun looking for an engineer to evaluate the site for public use, reports the Salisbury Post.
Exact uses for the nearly 40 acres remain vague, but a master plan for the Carolina Thread Trail — a regional network of greenways and blueways — reportedly shows a section going through the landfill site, says the Post.
It’s believed the landfill contains only miscellaneous yard debris, city leaders told The Post. The evaluation could help resolve that issue.
China Grove Mayor Lee Withers told the Post the property may be best suited for the town’s sports program, since other sports fields in the community are at capacity. Assessment of the landfill could begin in January, at the earliest, it was reported.
